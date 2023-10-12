Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Devon Energy worth $389,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Get Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 1,410,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,992,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.