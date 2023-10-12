Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 84,846 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,405,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $406,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

