Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.07% of Old Republic International worth $373,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,927,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2,439.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

