Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,837 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.55% of Packaging Co. of America worth $422,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

PKG stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.