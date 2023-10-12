VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USVM opened at $65.08 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $69.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $218.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

