View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
View Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIEWW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. View has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
View Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than View
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.