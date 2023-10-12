View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

View Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIEWW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. View has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Get View alerts:

View Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.