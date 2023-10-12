Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 244 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $132.99 on Thursday, reaching $6,045.67. 2,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,326. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6,148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5,995.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.