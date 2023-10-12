Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

