Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $612.96. 161,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.