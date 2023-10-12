Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $418.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.17 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.25.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

