Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,454,480. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

