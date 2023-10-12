Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

O stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 344,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

