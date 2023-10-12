Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.26. 324,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,338. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

