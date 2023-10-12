Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. 707,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,832,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,354 shares of company stock worth $31,256,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

