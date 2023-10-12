Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,382. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.