Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 16,562 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $67.23. 191,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.