Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 8,139 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 206,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.