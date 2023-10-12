Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 92,721 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 188.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

