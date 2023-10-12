Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 376.7% in September

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 376.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JOET opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

