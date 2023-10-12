Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.39 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

