VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,990 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. VMware comprises 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VMware worth $42,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in VMware by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.98. 1,144,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,914. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.45. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $177.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

