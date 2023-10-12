Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00010496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $78.81 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,731.68 or 1.00047892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.80750032 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,868,367.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.