Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.0-145.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.12 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

