Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT remained flat at $158.23 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $425.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

