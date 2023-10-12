Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.67. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 116,013 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,246 over the last three months. 26.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

