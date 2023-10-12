WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,055 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

WM stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.72. 161,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

