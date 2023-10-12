WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.05% of Amcor worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,413. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

