WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.1% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,243. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

