WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $191.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.78. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

