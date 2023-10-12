WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 616 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 333,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 67,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,802. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

