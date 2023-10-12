WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $18.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.26. The stock had a trading volume of 186,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.48 and a 200-day moving average of $448.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

