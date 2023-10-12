WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 168,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

