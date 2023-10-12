WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,853,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 123,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $400.59. The company had a trading volume of 593,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,845. The company has a market capitalization of $320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.