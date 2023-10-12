WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $6,911,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 239,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,379. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

