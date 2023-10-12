WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $13.47 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $7,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.94. 683,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

