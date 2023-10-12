WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.00. 152,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

