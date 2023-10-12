WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 3,009 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 10,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $448.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.