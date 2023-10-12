WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 6,464 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 748.0% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.20. 2,609,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,050,238. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

