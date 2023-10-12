WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 148,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,429. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.66 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $181.32 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

