WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.95. The stock had a trading volume of 434,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,562. The firm has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $234.46 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.97 and a 200 day moving average of $285.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

