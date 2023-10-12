WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,074 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $20.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $895.08. The company had a trading volume of 734,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $369.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $852.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.55.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.