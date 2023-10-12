WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.62. 133,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,101. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average of $230.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

