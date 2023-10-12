WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.13% of Watsco worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,417. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

