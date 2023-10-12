William Blair Comments on Fastenal’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

