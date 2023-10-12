WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WISeKey International

WISeKey International Stock Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 241.6% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in WISeKey International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

