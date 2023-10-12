WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.
