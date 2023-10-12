WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

WNS Trading Down 1.9 %

WNS stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.07. 7,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,030. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.