Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.