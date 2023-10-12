Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

