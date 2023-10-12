W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.14. 1,711,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,423,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 571.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,619 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 318.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

