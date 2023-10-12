Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 215.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Xylem by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

